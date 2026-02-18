Andhra Pradesh Expands Land for Google AI Data Centers: Raiden Infotech and Adani Infra Partnership Grows

The Andhra Pradesh government has significantly increased land allocation to Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd, a division of Google, for their AI data center projects. This expansion sees land allotments grow from 480 acres to over 600 acres, marking a significant investment in tech infrastructure valued at nearly Rs 90,000 crore.

N Yuvaraj, Secretary of the IT, Electronics & Communications (ITEC) Department, indicated that the additional land was allocated through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and will benefit Adani Infra (India) Ltd, Raiden Infotech's designated partner. The new land areas include 266.6 acres at Tarluvada, 160 acres at Adavivaram and Mudasarlova, and 175 acres at Rambilli, across Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

Raiden Infotech, working in conjunction with Adani Infra, is setting up three special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to administer the projects. These are Vizag Hyperscale Data Center Park Limited, covering Adavivaram-Mudasarlova, and two entities under Vizag Mega Data Center Park Limited at Tarluvada. The company is coordinating with the state government to ensure incentives and subsidies are in place to facilitate the development process.

