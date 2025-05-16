Singtel Sells Stake in Bharti Airtel Sparking Market Reaction

Shares of Bharti Airtel dropped nearly 3% on Friday after Singapore's Singtel announced it sold 1.2% of its direct stake in the telecom giant for SGD 2 billion, equivalent to USD 1.5 billion.

The stock witnessed a downturn, sinking 2.81% to Rs 1,814.35 on the BSE and hitting a low of Rs 1,810.10 during the day. It faced a similar decline on the NSE, falling 2.82% to Rs 1,814.40, and emerged as the biggest loser among Sensex and Nifty companies.

Singtel's strategic sale is part of its capital management plan aimed at optimizing its asset portfolio and ensuring sustainable shareholder returns, executed through a private placement to both international and Indian institutional investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)