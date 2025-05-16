Left Menu

Hyundai's Strategic Expansion: Navigating Global and Domestic Markets

Hyundai Motor India reports a 4% decline in fourth-quarter profits mainly due to a slump in domestic sales. However, exports showed positive growth. The company remains optimistic for FY26, aiming for a 7-8% increase in export volume and unveiling an aggressive product lineup targeted at both ICE and EV markets by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:25 IST
Hyundai Motor India, facing challenging domestic market conditions, reported a 4% decline in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter, marking a dip to Rs 1,614 crore. The automaker attributed the decrease primarily to weakened domestic sales, which fell nearly 7,000 units compared to the previous fiscal year.

Despite headwinds at home, Hyundai managed to bolster its export numbers, increasing shipments from 33,400 to 38,100 units. Looking ahead, the company remains cautiously optimistic, forecasting low-single-digit growth domestically in line with industry expectations but targeting a robust 7-8% rise in export volume based on strategic brand positioning.

The company has earmarked a Rs 7,000 crore capital expenditure for fiscal 2025, aimed at expanding its Pune plant and supporting product development, including eco-friendly models like hybrids. Hyundai plans to introduce 26 new models by FY2030, highlighting its commitment to sustainable growth and leadership in both ICE and electric vehicle segments.

