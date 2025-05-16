Hyundai's Strategic Expansion: Navigating Global and Domestic Markets

Hyundai Motor India, facing challenging domestic market conditions, reported a 4% decline in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter, marking a dip to Rs 1,614 crore. The automaker attributed the decrease primarily to weakened domestic sales, which fell nearly 7,000 units compared to the previous fiscal year.

Despite headwinds at home, Hyundai managed to bolster its export numbers, increasing shipments from 33,400 to 38,100 units. Looking ahead, the company remains cautiously optimistic, forecasting low-single-digit growth domestically in line with industry expectations but targeting a robust 7-8% rise in export volume based on strategic brand positioning.

The company has earmarked a Rs 7,000 crore capital expenditure for fiscal 2025, aimed at expanding its Pune plant and supporting product development, including eco-friendly models like hybrids. Hyundai plans to introduce 26 new models by FY2030, highlighting its commitment to sustainable growth and leadership in both ICE and electric vehicle segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)