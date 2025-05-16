Sterling Powergensys Appoints New CFO Amid Communication Hiccup

In a significant move, Sterling Powergensys appointed Pundlik Davane as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on February 13, 2025. The announcement, though delayed, highlights the company's commitment to strengthening its financial leadership.

The delay in communication to the stock exchange was due to overlapping responsibilities and administrative procedures, according to the company's regulatory filing. Recommendations from the Nomination, Remuneration, and Audit Committees supported Davane's appointment.

Following Dinesh Agarwal's resignation in November 2024, the firm began its search for a new CFO concluding with Davane, who was already involved with the company. Sterling Powergensys emphasizes its dedication to regulatory compliance and enhancing internal processes for future transparency.

