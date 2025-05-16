Left Menu

Sterling Powergensys Appoints New CFO Amid Communication Hiccup

Sterling Powergensys has appointed Pundlik Davane as CFO, effective February 13, 2025, succeeding Dinesh Agarwal. A delay in announcement was attributed to overlapping responsibilities and regulatory requirements. Davane was considered for re-appointment due to his prior role as CFO and current association with the company as Compliance Assistance.

In a significant move, Sterling Powergensys appointed Pundlik Davane as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on February 13, 2025. The announcement, though delayed, highlights the company's commitment to strengthening its financial leadership.

The delay in communication to the stock exchange was due to overlapping responsibilities and administrative procedures, according to the company's regulatory filing. Recommendations from the Nomination, Remuneration, and Audit Committees supported Davane's appointment.

Following Dinesh Agarwal's resignation in November 2024, the firm began its search for a new CFO concluding with Davane, who was already involved with the company. Sterling Powergensys emphasizes its dedication to regulatory compliance and enhancing internal processes for future transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

