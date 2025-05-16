Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew from Sinking Vessel

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six crew members from a cargo vessel that sank off Mangaluru while en route to Lakshadweep. The crew was found adrift on a dinghy before being safely evacuated. The incident highlights the Coast Guard's commitment to maritime safety.

Heroic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Crew from Sinking Vessel
The Indian Coast Guard performed a dramatic rescue operation, saving six crew members from a sinking cargo vessel 60 nautical miles off Mangaluru. The vessel, MSV Salamath, was traveling from New Mangalore, Karnataka, to Kadmatt Island, Lakshadweep, when it began flooding.

ICG ship 'Vikram,' on routine patrol, was diverted to the scene after receiving a distress signal. The Coast Guard swiftly located the survivors adrift on a dinghy and evacuated them safely. The cause of the flooding remains under investigation, and further interviews with the crew will be conducted.

The survivors received medical attention upon reaching New Mangalore Port. The ICG's prompt response underscores their dedication to maritime safety, ensuring quick action in emergencies across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

