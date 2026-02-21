Liquor Scam Unveiled: Former APSBCL Chief Arrested

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Andhra Pradesh police has apprehended D Vasudeva Reddy, the former managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd (APSBCL), in connection with a staggering Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam. The scam allegedly took place during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from 2019 to 2024.

Reddy, the second individual to be arrested in this high-profile case, faces multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust by a public servant and cheating, alongside violations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Police allege Reddy, who served as the managing director of APSBCL, was implicated in planning and executing the scam while illicitly receiving financial benefits from the proceeds.

The SIT highlights that the scam involved intricate layers of fund transfers, originating from APSBCL under Reddy's control, trickling down to distilleries, liquor suppliers, and eventually to hawala networks and shell companies. More information is sought to unravel the full extent of the 47-year-old's involvement, the team emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)