Explosive Tensions: Security Concerns in Punjab Under Scrutiny

An improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered near a police post in Punjab's Amritsar district, highlighting security concerns under the current AAP government. The Punjab Police acted swiftly on Friday night after receiving specific intelligence, ensuring the device was defused without incident.

The discovery prompted a strong reaction from the BJP, with national general secretary Tarun Chugh criticizing the state's administration for a "steadily deteriorating security situation." He called the incident a "serious reflection" of the threats facing the region and questioned the effectiveness of the state's intelligence operations.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, also expressed concern, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of neglecting the law and order situation in Punjab. Both parties have cited repeated security lapses, like gang wars and cross-border threats, demanding immediate administrative action.