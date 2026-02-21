Explosive Tensions: Security Concerns in Punjab Under Scrutiny
The Punjab Police thwarted a potential threat by recovering an improvised explosive device (IED) behind a police post in Amritsar district. The incident has drawn criticism from the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, slamming the AAP government for alleged lapses in security and law enforcement in Punjab.
An improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered near a police post in Punjab's Amritsar district, highlighting security concerns under the current AAP government. The Punjab Police acted swiftly on Friday night after receiving specific intelligence, ensuring the device was defused without incident.
The discovery prompted a strong reaction from the BJP, with national general secretary Tarun Chugh criticizing the state's administration for a "steadily deteriorating security situation." He called the incident a "serious reflection" of the threats facing the region and questioned the effectiveness of the state's intelligence operations.
Shiromani Akali Dal chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, also expressed concern, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of neglecting the law and order situation in Punjab. Both parties have cited repeated security lapses, like gang wars and cross-border threats, demanding immediate administrative action.
