Tamil Nadu Expands Global Engineering Hub with Pinnacle Infotech

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has officially inaugurated the second phase of the Global Engineering Centre of Excellence at Pinnacle Infotech. The center's expansion aims to enhance the state's standing as a leader in engineering innovation and digital construction.

The newly inaugurated phase will add 1.60 lakh square feet of advanced workspace, accommodating the recruitment of 2,000 more professionals, thus growing the center's total capacity to 4,000 employees. A new employee housing facility will also be developed, illustrating the state's commitment to creating high-value employment and sustainable development.

This expansion highlights Tamil Nadu's continuous strides as an attractive global destination for engineering expertise. As the state grows its technological footprint, it strengthens its promise of technology-driven growth both locally and internationally.

