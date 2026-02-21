Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Assembly: A Budget Session Amid High Stakes

The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly's budget session begins on February 23 and ends on March 20. The budget for 2026-27 will be presented by Finance Minister O P Chaudhary. Key bills and debates are scheduled, while Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma has been conditionally permitted to participate despite ongoing legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:53 IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly: A Budget Session Amid High Stakes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly is set to commence its budget session from February 23 to March 20, Speaker Raman Singh announced. Finance Minister O P Chaudhary will present the 2026-27 budget on February 24, initiating a series of debates and legislative activities.

The session, beginning with Governor Ramen Deka's address, will feature discussions on the motion of thanks to the Governor and involve 15 sittings. The assembly has registered 1,437 starred, 1,376 un-starred questions and 61 call-attention notices. Significantly, two government bills addressing religion and public security will be introduced.

Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, recently granted conditional participation following bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, must adhere to strict conditions. Lakhma is barred from discussing charges against him during the session but is allowed to engage in budgetary discussions and legislative activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
2
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India
3
Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

Exploring Sustainable Palm Oil Cultivation for India's Edible Oil Security

 India
4
Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026