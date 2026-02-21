Chhattisgarh Assembly: A Budget Session Amid High Stakes

The Chhattisgarh legislative assembly is set to commence its budget session from February 23 to March 20, Speaker Raman Singh announced. Finance Minister O P Chaudhary will present the 2026-27 budget on February 24, initiating a series of debates and legislative activities.

The session, beginning with Governor Ramen Deka's address, will feature discussions on the motion of thanks to the Governor and involve 15 sittings. The assembly has registered 1,437 starred, 1,376 un-starred questions and 61 call-attention notices. Significantly, two government bills addressing religion and public security will be introduced.

Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma, recently granted conditional participation following bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case, must adhere to strict conditions. Lakhma is barred from discussing charges against him during the session but is allowed to engage in budgetary discussions and legislative activities.

