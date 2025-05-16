Central Railways Saves Big with Energy-Efficient HOG Technology

Central Railways has reported significant cost savings, achieving Rs 170.7 crore in fiscal efficiency through the adoption of Head-On Generation (HOG) technology, according to an announcement on Friday.

In the 2024-25 financial year, the rail network achieved 86.71% of its operations using HOG, which eliminated the need for diesel-powered generator cars by drawing electricity directly from overhead lines. This transition has been instrumental in reducing environmental clearance and operational costs across all five divisions of Central Railways.

Notably, the Mumbai division witnessed the highest savings of Rs 136.16 crore, followed by Pune with Rs 22.31 crore, as the green initiative underscored the Railways' commitment to sustainable energy and environmental goals. The HOG system is lauded for its quieter, cleaner, and more efficient operations compared to the conventional End-On Generation method.

(With inputs from agencies.)