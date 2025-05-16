Left Menu

ZIGG Detergent Makes a Glamorous Debut at Mr. & Miss Agra 2025 Finale

Savit Enterprise launched ZIGG Detergent at the Mr. & Miss Agra 2025 Grand Finale. The event, graced by Bollywood's Mahek Chahal, introduced a brand promising performance and value. Spearheaded by CEO Ravi Bangar, ZIGG aims to revolutionize the detergent market with its quality and affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:26 IST
ZIGG Detergent Makes a Glamorous Debut at Mr. & Miss Agra 2025 Finale
ZIGG Detergent Logo Unveiled by Bollywood Actress Mahek Chahal at Mr. & Miss Agra Grand Finale. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of beauty, glamour, and entrepreneurship, Savit Enterprise unveiled the logo of its highly anticipated detergent brand, ZIGG Detergent, during the grand finale of the Mr. & Miss Agra 2025 beauty pageant. The event at Agra's cultural highlight was a fitting backdrop for the brand's introduction.

Bollywood actress Mahek Chahal graced the launch, bringing her charm to the unveiling of the ZIGG logo. 'I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible launch,' Chahal expressed. 'ZIGG Detergent seems like a brand created with passion and clarity. I wish the team all the success in this exciting journey.' Other celebrities, including Rishika Singh from Dance India Dance and Manasvi Raghuvanshi, lent their presence, adding to the evening's glamour.

Key figures from Savit Enterprise, including owner Prakhar Mittal, CEO Ravi Bangar, and COO Devendra Sharma, highlighted their commitment to the brand's success. CEO Bangar articulated his vision for ZIGG: 'ZIGG is not just a product; it's a promise of performance, value, and trust, designed with the modern Indian household in mind.' The detergent promises strong stain removal, fabric care, and a lasting fragrance at an affordable price, setting high expectations in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025