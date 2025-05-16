ZIGG Detergent Makes a Glamorous Debut at Mr. & Miss Agra 2025 Finale

In a stunning display of beauty, glamour, and entrepreneurship, Savit Enterprise unveiled the logo of its highly anticipated detergent brand, ZIGG Detergent, during the grand finale of the Mr. & Miss Agra 2025 beauty pageant. The event at Agra's cultural highlight was a fitting backdrop for the brand's introduction.

Bollywood actress Mahek Chahal graced the launch, bringing her charm to the unveiling of the ZIGG logo. 'I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible launch,' Chahal expressed. 'ZIGG Detergent seems like a brand created with passion and clarity. I wish the team all the success in this exciting journey.' Other celebrities, including Rishika Singh from Dance India Dance and Manasvi Raghuvanshi, lent their presence, adding to the evening's glamour.

Key figures from Savit Enterprise, including owner Prakhar Mittal, CEO Ravi Bangar, and COO Devendra Sharma, highlighted their commitment to the brand's success. CEO Bangar articulated his vision for ZIGG: 'ZIGG is not just a product; it's a promise of performance, value, and trust, designed with the modern Indian household in mind.' The detergent promises strong stain removal, fabric care, and a lasting fragrance at an affordable price, setting high expectations in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)