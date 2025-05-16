Boeing Nears Settlement in 737 MAX Fraud Case
Boeing is close to a tentative nonprosecution agreement with U.S. prosecutors over a fraud case related to the 737 MAX crashes. This would avoid a trial and requires judicial approval. Discussions are ongoing and no papers have been exchanged yet.
Boeing is on the brink of securing a nonprosecution agreement with U.S. prosecutors concerning its involvement in a fraud case related to two fatal 737 MAX crashes. These incidents tragically claimed the lives of 346 people.
This potential agreement would avert a trial scheduled for June 23 and would need the consent of a judge. Originally, Boeing was set to plead guilty, but they shifted their stance after a former plea arrangement was dismissed by a judge in December. The change was relayed to the victims' families during a recent meeting.
Despite these developments, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is still contemplating whether to finalize the nonprosecution agreement or proceed to trial. Discussions are ongoing and no official documentation for the agreement has been exchanged as of yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
