Boeing Nears Settlement in 737 MAX Fraud Case

Boeing is on the brink of securing a nonprosecution agreement with U.S. prosecutors concerning its involvement in a fraud case related to two fatal 737 MAX crashes. These incidents tragically claimed the lives of 346 people.

This potential agreement would avert a trial scheduled for June 23 and would need the consent of a judge. Originally, Boeing was set to plead guilty, but they shifted their stance after a former plea arrangement was dismissed by a judge in December. The change was relayed to the victims' families during a recent meeting.

Despite these developments, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is still contemplating whether to finalize the nonprosecution agreement or proceed to trial. Discussions are ongoing and no official documentation for the agreement has been exchanged as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)