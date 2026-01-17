Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Undertrial Inmate Sparks Controversy

An undertrial inmate, Shailendra, died under suspicious conditions in Sultanpur district jail. The jail administration claims a heart attack, but family suspects foul play. Shailendra was awaiting trial for an attempted murder charge. His death has prompted an investigation and a postmortem examination to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial inmate, Shailendra, lodged in Sultanpur district jail, reportedly died of a heart attack, according to jail officials, but his family alleges otherwise.

Jailer Omkar Pandey stated that Shailendra complained of chest pain and breathing issues early Saturday, received initial treatment, and was sent to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Family members contest the official narrative, asserting Shailendra had no prior health issues and suspect he died within the jail. An investigation is underway with a postmortem pending to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

