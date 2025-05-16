Left Menu

TRAI Drive Tests Reveal Top Performers in Mobile Network Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) conducted independent drive tests across various highways in March 2025 to assess cellular mobile service providers' performance. Jio excelled in call setup and data speed, while Airtel led call drop rates. BSNL lagged across tested parameters. The top routes included major cities and highways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has undertaken a series of independent drive tests in March 2025, aimed at evaluating the quality of service offered by cellular mobile providers for both voice and data services along national highways.

According to TRAI's findings, Jio and Vodafone emerged as front-runners in call setup success rate across most test routes, while Airtel dominated with the lowest call drop rates in five out of seven evaluated paths.

Data services saw Jio outperform all competitors in download speeds along every route tested, particularly excelling in upload speeds on select routes, with Airtel performing strongly on the remainder. BSNL, however, underperformed across all fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

