TRAI Drive Tests Reveal Top Performers in Mobile Network Services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has undertaken a series of independent drive tests in March 2025, aimed at evaluating the quality of service offered by cellular mobile providers for both voice and data services along national highways.

According to TRAI's findings, Jio and Vodafone emerged as front-runners in call setup success rate across most test routes, while Airtel dominated with the lowest call drop rates in five out of seven evaluated paths.

Data services saw Jio outperform all competitors in download speeds along every route tested, particularly excelling in upload speeds on select routes, with Airtel performing strongly on the remainder. BSNL, however, underperformed across all fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)