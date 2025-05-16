Indo Thai Airport Services Steps In at Mumbai Airport Amid Security Concerns

Mumbai Airport has announced that Indo Thai Airport Services will handle ground operations for the next three months. This development follows Adani Airport Holdings Ltd's termination of an agreement with Celebi NAS, after the Indian government withdrew its security clearance on national security grounds.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), part of the Adani Group and operator of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confirmed a smooth handover with Indo Thai Airport Services in a joint meeting with airlines. Celebi NAS employees at the airport will transfer to Indo Thai with their existing employment terms.

All equipment will be leased by Indo Thai to ensure seamless service. MIAL plans to initiate a Request for Proposal process within three days to find a long-term ground handling partner, hoping to secure this partnership within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)