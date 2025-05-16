Indo Thai Airport Services Steps In at Mumbai Airport Amid Security Concerns
Following the suspension of Celebi NAS due to security clearance issues, Indo Thai Airport Services has taken over ground handling at Mumbai Airport for three months. MIAL assures no job losses and aims for seamless transition. A permanent solution will be sought through an RFP process soon.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai Airport has announced that Indo Thai Airport Services will handle ground operations for the next three months. This development follows Adani Airport Holdings Ltd's termination of an agreement with Celebi NAS, after the Indian government withdrew its security clearance on national security grounds.
Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), part of the Adani Group and operator of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confirmed a smooth handover with Indo Thai Airport Services in a joint meeting with airlines. Celebi NAS employees at the airport will transfer to Indo Thai with their existing employment terms.
All equipment will be leased by Indo Thai to ensure seamless service. MIAL plans to initiate a Request for Proposal process within three days to find a long-term ground handling partner, hoping to secure this partnership within three months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lawyer Challenges Security Clearance Revocation in Trump Era Retaliation Case
Attorney Fights Back: Security Clearance Lawsuit Targets Trump's Memorandum
IATA Sets Ground Handling Agenda with Safety, Sustainability and Innovation
Security Clearance Overhaul: Ministry Ensures Seamless Transition Post-Celebi Revocation
Delhi airport says it has formally ended association with Turkish firm Celebi for ground handling, cargo operations.