Left Menu

Indo Thai Airport Services Steps In at Mumbai Airport Amid Security Concerns

Following the suspension of Celebi NAS due to security clearance issues, Indo Thai Airport Services has taken over ground handling at Mumbai Airport for three months. MIAL assures no job losses and aims for seamless transition. A permanent solution will be sought through an RFP process soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:14 IST
Indo Thai Airport Services Steps In at Mumbai Airport Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Airport has announced that Indo Thai Airport Services will handle ground operations for the next three months. This development follows Adani Airport Holdings Ltd's termination of an agreement with Celebi NAS, after the Indian government withdrew its security clearance on national security grounds.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), part of the Adani Group and operator of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, confirmed a smooth handover with Indo Thai Airport Services in a joint meeting with airlines. Celebi NAS employees at the airport will transfer to Indo Thai with their existing employment terms.

All equipment will be leased by Indo Thai to ensure seamless service. MIAL plans to initiate a Request for Proposal process within three days to find a long-term ground handling partner, hoping to secure this partnership within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025