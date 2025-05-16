Left Menu

Tragic Overturn: Auto-Rickshaw Accident Claims Two Lives

An auto-rickshaw accident in Pannuganj resulted in two deaths and seven injuries. The vehicle overturned near Belaudi village. Two victims, Vishwanath and Sampat Devi, were declared dead upon arrival at the health center. Injured persons are receiving treatment, and legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Friday evening, an auto-rickshaw accident in Pannuganj led to the deaths of two individuals and left seven others injured, according to police reports.

Station House Officer Dinesh Prakash Pandey revealed the auto-rickshaw was traveling from Robertsganj to Pannuganj when it lost control and overturned near Belaudi village. On immediate arrival, police transported the injured to the Primary Health Centre in Tiyara.

The doctors pronounced Vishwanath, aged 60, and his mother, Sampat Devi, aged 80, both residents of Shahpur, dead on arrival. The injured are currently receiving medical care, and the authorities are conducting further legal proceedings, the SHO confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

