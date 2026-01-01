About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration, AP reports, citing police.
PTI | Crans-Montana | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:15 IST
About 40 people dead and 115 injured in fire at Swiss Alpine bar during New Year's celebration, AP reports, citing police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss fire
- Alpine bar
- New Year's
- dead
- inured
- celebration
- police
- tragedy
- investigation
- blaze
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Swiss Alpine Resort: New Year's Celebration Ends in Devastation
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve
Counterfeit Currency Ring Busted by Local Police
Tragic New Year's Eve: Deadly Celebration in Swiss Alpine Bar
Gurugram's New Year's Eve: A Night of Safe Celebrations and Surprising Skirmishes