Tragedy Strikes Ski Resort: Fire at Bar Leaves Dead and Injured

A tragic fire at 'Le Constellation' bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. The area has been secured with a no-fly zone in place while authorities investigate the mysterious blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 01-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Several individuals have tragically died, and others have been injured following a fire at the 'Le Constellation' bar located in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, southwestern Switzerland, Swiss police reported on Thursday.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the fire, which remains undetermined. In response to the incident, the entire area has been cordoned off to ensure public safety and facilitate ongoing investigations.

A no-fly zone has also been established over Crans-Montana, indicating the serious nature of the situation as officials work to uncover the cause and prevent further tragedies.

