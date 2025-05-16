Left Menu

Aviation Overhaul: Navigating Celebi's Exit and India's Strategic Shift

India's aviation industry faces major changes after security clearance for Celebi Airport Services was revoked. Staff are being absorbed by new companies at affected airports, while legal and strategic ramifications unfold. The move reflects India's broader policy shift towards prioritizing national security in sensitive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a significant shake-up in India's aviation sector, multiple ground handling companies are stepping in after the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services was revoked. Companies like AIASL and Bird Worldwide Flight Services are onboarding Celebi's staff to maintain seamless operations across airports.

Following the revocation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is prioritizing passenger and cargo handling across affected airports. The issuance of new Airport Entry Passes is underway, with a deadline set for May 19 by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The revocation reflects India's strategic shift towards safeguarding national interests, citing recent geopolitical tensions. Celebi is contesting the decision in the Delhi High Court, as India reassesses foreign involvement in key infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

