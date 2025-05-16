Left Menu

HRTC Takes Stand Against Unhygienic Roadside Eateries Along Routes

Ajay Verma, Vice Chairman of HRTC, announced tough measures against unhygienic roadside food stalls serving passengers on HRTC bus routes. The corporation will impose fines and blacklist offenders. Verma also outlined plans to enhance religious tourism with new bus services to spiritual destinations from the Hamirpur Division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:28 IST
HRTC Takes Stand Against Unhygienic Roadside Eateries Along Routes
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) has issued a stern warning against unhygienic roadside eateries serving passengers on its routes, declared HRTC Vice Chairman Ajay Verma on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Verma emphasized that any complaints against these corporation-approved 'dhabas' would result in penalties and possible blacklisting. The statement followed a review meeting of the Hamirpur Division, discussing financial and operational issues of the six depots covered under its purview.

Verma further announced new initiatives to enhance religious tourism, including bus services from Hamirpur to religious sites such as Ayodhya and Vrindavan, as well as local destinations like Chintpurni and Jwalaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025