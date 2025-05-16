HRTC Takes Stand Against Unhygienic Roadside Eateries Along Routes

The Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) has issued a stern warning against unhygienic roadside eateries serving passengers on its routes, declared HRTC Vice Chairman Ajay Verma on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Verma emphasized that any complaints against these corporation-approved 'dhabas' would result in penalties and possible blacklisting. The statement followed a review meeting of the Hamirpur Division, discussing financial and operational issues of the six depots covered under its purview.

Verma further announced new initiatives to enhance religious tourism, including bus services from Hamirpur to religious sites such as Ayodhya and Vrindavan, as well as local destinations like Chintpurni and Jwalaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)