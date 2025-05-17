Wall Street's Winning Streak: Tariff Truce and Market Volatility
Wall Street's main indexes rose for the fifth consecutive day, spurred by a U.S.-China tariff truce despite weak consumer sentiment. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow posted weekly gains, although extended trading saw declines due to Moody's credit rating cut. Healthcare stocks led the day's gains.
Wall Street's major indexes climbed for a fifth day, boosted by a recent U.S.-China tariff truce, although weak consumer sentiment was reported. Investors shrugged off economic concerns, as key indices extended Monday's rally sparked by the trade agreement, with S&P 500 leading gains despite looming volatility.
Even as bond funds tracking S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell following a credit downgrade announcement by Moody's, Lindsey Bell of Clearnomics noted Friday's rise stems from hopes of resolving trade disputes. Paul Christopher from Wells Fargo remains cautious on the potential low impact of tariffs so far.
Healthcare stocks were the standout performers on Friday's trading, with the S&P 500's progress highlighted by UnitedHealth Group's rebound after previous declines. Investors also looked for clarity on pending U.S. tax policies amid recent political disruptions, as major indexes like Dow and Nasdaq ended the week on positive notes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Tariffs Take Flight: U.S. Ends Duty-Free Imports from China and Hong Kong
Global Uncertainty: Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Corporate Forecasts
Euro Zone Inflation Anticipates ECB's Rate Cut Amid Trade War Concerns
Apple's Strategic Shift: Navigating Trade Wars and Production Moves
Rising Eurozone Yields: Shifting Bets and Trade War De-escalation