Wall Street's Winning Streak: Tariff Truce and Market Volatility

Wall Street's major indexes climbed for a fifth day, boosted by a recent U.S.-China tariff truce, although weak consumer sentiment was reported. Investors shrugged off economic concerns, as key indices extended Monday's rally sparked by the trade agreement, with S&P 500 leading gains despite looming volatility.

Even as bond funds tracking S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell following a credit downgrade announcement by Moody's, Lindsey Bell of Clearnomics noted Friday's rise stems from hopes of resolving trade disputes. Paul Christopher from Wells Fargo remains cautious on the potential low impact of tariffs so far.

Healthcare stocks were the standout performers on Friday's trading, with the S&P 500's progress highlighted by UnitedHealth Group's rebound after previous declines. Investors also looked for clarity on pending U.S. tax policies amid recent political disruptions, as major indexes like Dow and Nasdaq ended the week on positive notes.

