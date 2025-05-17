Left Menu

Justice Department Drops Lawsuit Against Southwest Airlines

The U.S. Department of Justice withdrew a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, which the Biden administration had filed, accusing the airline of operating delayed flights. The Department of Transportation filed in January seeking penalties for unrealistic scheduling. Southwest previously expressed disappointment over the lawsuit regarding two past flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 07:01 IST
The U.S. Department of Justice has withdrawn a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines. The lawsuit, filed by the Biden administration in its final days, alleged the airline operated chronically delayed flights in violation of airline regulations.

The Department of Transportation initiated the lawsuit this January, accusing Southwest of maintaining unrealistic flight schedules and pursuing maximum civil penalties. The legal action was primarily centered around issues dated more than two years ago.

Southwest Airlines, which has not yet commented on the recent development, had earlier expressed disappointment with the decision to file the lawsuit in the first place, emphasizing the outdated nature of the flight incidents in question.

