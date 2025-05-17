Left Menu

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks' The Cascades Neopolis RERA Approved, Setting New Luxury Standards in Hyderabad

The Cascades Neopolis, a luxury residential project by GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks in Hyderabad's Kokapet, has received RERA registration. Spanning 63 floors with over 1,189 sustainable residences, the development highlights cutting-edge design and high-quality amenities, marking a significant milestone in innovation and transparency in the real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:55 IST
GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP Receives RERA Registration for Flagship Project 'The Cascades Neopolis' in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI
GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a collaboration of GHR Infra, Laxmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty, has announced the RERA registration of their flagship residential project, The Cascades Neopolis, in Kokapet, Hyderabad. The project, now under RERA No. P02400009538, underscores the company's dedication to legal compliance and customer trust.

Stretching 63 floors high, The Cascades Neopolis reimagines luxury living over 7.34 acres, featuring 1,189 sustainable residences and 10 opulent penthouses. Designed by top international firms, the project integrates advanced technology and eco-friendly standards, promising a WELL and IGBC Pre-Certified environment. The incorporation of Smart Home Automation and international concierge services establishes a new standard for urban living.

Karteesh Reddy M, Designated Partner at GHR Infra, expressed pride in obtaining the RERA approval, which highlights their pursuit of quality and regulatory adherence. Strategic positioning offers residents easy access to major business hubs and amenities, making it a prime choice for homebuyers and investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

