GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks' The Cascades Neopolis RERA Approved, Setting New Luxury Standards in Hyderabad

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a collaboration of GHR Infra, Laxmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty, has announced the RERA registration of their flagship residential project, The Cascades Neopolis, in Kokapet, Hyderabad. The project, now under RERA No. P02400009538, underscores the company's dedication to legal compliance and customer trust.

Stretching 63 floors high, The Cascades Neopolis reimagines luxury living over 7.34 acres, featuring 1,189 sustainable residences and 10 opulent penthouses. Designed by top international firms, the project integrates advanced technology and eco-friendly standards, promising a WELL and IGBC Pre-Certified environment. The incorporation of Smart Home Automation and international concierge services establishes a new standard for urban living.

Karteesh Reddy M, Designated Partner at GHR Infra, expressed pride in obtaining the RERA approval, which highlights their pursuit of quality and regulatory adherence. Strategic positioning offers residents easy access to major business hubs and amenities, making it a prime choice for homebuyers and investors.

