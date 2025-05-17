Left Menu

PPS Motors Unveils Uttar Pradesh's Largest Day & Night BharatBenz Workshop

PPS Motors has launched Uttar Pradesh's largest day and night BharatBenz workshop in Lucknow. The 60,000 sq. ft. facility features 15 service bays and employs 85 dedicated professionals to serve the commercial vehicle sector. The addition strengthens its BharatBenz network across India, enhancing customer service and vehicle uptime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:05 IST
PPS Motors Unveils Uttar Pradesh's Largest Day & Night BharatBenz Workshop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PPS Motors, part of India's largest automobile retail conglomerate, has unveiled the largest day and night BharatBenz workshop in Uttar Pradesh, located in Lucknow. In attendance at the inauguration was Mr. Sayed Faisal of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, among other notable officials and over 75 customers and business partners.

The strategically situated 60,000 sq. ft. workshop at Banthra, JunabGanj on the Lucknow–Kanpur Highway is poised to address the surge in demand for high-quality commercial vehicle services. With 15 advanced service bays, the facility aims to serve approximately 7,500 vehicles annually, staffed by 85 trained professionals. It includes air-conditioned driver rest areas.

Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors, emphasized the workshop's role in maximizing vehicle uptime and enhancing profitability for BharatBenz fleet operators. The expansion adds to 59 existing touchpoints in seven states and territories, with 15 service centres now operating in Uttar Pradesh alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025