PPS Motors Unveils Uttar Pradesh's Largest Day & Night BharatBenz Workshop

PPS Motors, part of India's largest automobile retail conglomerate, has unveiled the largest day and night BharatBenz workshop in Uttar Pradesh, located in Lucknow. In attendance at the inauguration was Mr. Sayed Faisal of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, among other notable officials and over 75 customers and business partners.

The strategically situated 60,000 sq. ft. workshop at Banthra, JunabGanj on the Lucknow–Kanpur Highway is poised to address the surge in demand for high-quality commercial vehicle services. With 15 advanced service bays, the facility aims to serve approximately 7,500 vehicles annually, staffed by 85 trained professionals. It includes air-conditioned driver rest areas.

Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director of PPS Motors, emphasized the workshop's role in maximizing vehicle uptime and enhancing profitability for BharatBenz fleet operators. The expansion adds to 59 existing touchpoints in seven states and territories, with 15 service centres now operating in Uttar Pradesh alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)