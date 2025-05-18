Left Menu

Illuminated Mexican Navy Ship Strikes Brooklyn Bridge, 19 Injured

A Mexican Navy ship, Cuauhtémoc, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, injuring 19 people. Its tall masts were sheared off as the ship attempted to pass under the bridge, though no one fell into the water. The incident caused no major damage to the bridge, and traffic reopened soon after.

Updated: 18-05-2025 09:45 IST
Illuminated Mexican Navy Ship Strikes Brooklyn Bridge, 19 Injured
A Mexican Navy training vessel, the Cuauhtémoc, crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, resulting in injuries to 19 individuals, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Online videos captured the illuminated ship as it struck the iconic structure, damaging its masts but sparing the bridge significant harm.

The 147-foot masts proved too tall for the bridge's clearance, toppling as the vessel sailed underneath. While the Mexican Navy stated that 22 people were initially injured, the majority received treatment in local hospitals. Although three suffered severe injuries, no passengers fell overboard.

The bridge, a crucial connection between Manhattan and Brooklyn built in 1883, was unharmed in a major sense, and traffic resumed after inspections. Mexican officials coordinated with New York's authorities to support the affected naval cadets. The Cuauhtémoc, built in 1981, had been scheduled to leave New York for Iceland.

