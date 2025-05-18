Left Menu

Maintenance Halts Kolkata Metro Service

Metro Railway Kolkata has suspended services on the route from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade due to urgent maintenance work. The affected section runs under the river Bhagirathi, requiring a complete traffic block, according to Metro Railway. Regular services are expected to resume following completion of the work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 12:00 IST
Metro Railway Kolkata announced the suspension of train services on the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade route this Sunday, citing urgent maintenance work as the cause.

The suspended route includes a section under the river Bhagirathi, necessitating a total traffic block as per Metro Railway's statement.

The term 'traffic block' in Metro Railway refers to the complete suspension of services. Operations are expected to resume once the maintenance is completed.

