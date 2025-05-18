Maintenance Halts Kolkata Metro Service

Metro Railway Kolkata announced the suspension of train services on the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade route this Sunday, citing urgent maintenance work as the cause.

The suspended route includes a section under the river Bhagirathi, necessitating a total traffic block as per Metro Railway's statement.

The term 'traffic block' in Metro Railway refers to the complete suspension of services. Operations are expected to resume once the maintenance is completed.

