Farmers Condemn Congress Youth Protest at AI Impact Summit
Several farmers' organizations condemned the Congress Youth wing's protest at the India AI Impact Summit, demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi. They alleged it was a conspiracy to defame the country and called for strict action against those involved, labeling the protest as anti-national behavior.
Saturday witnessed strong reactions from several farmers' organizations condemning the protest staged by the Congress Youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit. The demonstrators led by the Indian Youth Congress voiced slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, creating a stir at the prestigious event.
Bharatiya Kisan Union Pathik issued a statement denouncing the protest, urging Rahul Gandhi to apologize for actions they termed as damaging to the nation's reputation. Bharatiya Krishak Samaj declared the protest a conspiracy against India, insisting on strict measures from central agencies.
The protest drew criticism from the Jaat Mahasangh, emphasizing the potential harm to foreign investor interest. Calls for accountability reflected a broader concern regarding political protests in forums of international significance.
