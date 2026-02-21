Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards 2023: Celebrating Pioneers

The Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards will celebrate its fifth edition in Nagpur on February 26. Dignitaries such as the Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat and state health minister Prakash Abitkar will grace the occasion. The awards honor distinguished contributions in the healthcare sector.

Categories include Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution, and Social Service, with a diverse Jury Board led by senior physician Dr. Jay Deshmukh. Eminent jurors include Padma Shri recipients and senior health professionals, ensuring an unbiased and rigorous selection process. The awards aim to recognize and honor exemplary medical dedication in the region.

The event will feature a keynote by Dr. S Venkata Mohan on 'Air Pollution and Its Growing Threat to Public Health.' Dr. Rupesh Agrawal will also provide insights into modern ophthalmology, research advances, and future treatment innovations, enhancing the event's educational value.