Empowering Rural Women: DAY-NRLM's Transformative Impact

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission for empowering over 10 crore rural women through self-help groups. New financial initiatives and digital tools were launched to further enable financial independence, aiming at boosting rural women's self-reliance and enhancing India’s food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:22 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the transformative role of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on Saturday, emphasizing its impact on rural women. Over 10 crore women have become involved in the self-help group movement, becoming increasingly self-reliant under the mission Viksit Bharat.

During the 25th Central Level Coordination Committee Programme in Hyderabad, Minister Chouhan announced initiatives including the Individual Enterprise Loan System and the JanSamarth Portal, facilitating credit access for Self-Help Group members. He also unveiled a UPI Credit Line and a digital module to enhance women's proficiency in banking and digital transactions.

The minister underscored the goal of self-reliance in foodgrains as part of a developed India vision, aiming to fill the national granaries abundantly. Chouhan also inaugurated new buildings for the ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, reinforcing the government's commitment to agricultural advancement and rural empowerment.

