Empowering Rural Women: DAY-NRLM's Transformative Impact

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the transformative role of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) on Saturday, emphasizing its impact on rural women. Over 10 crore women have become involved in the self-help group movement, becoming increasingly self-reliant under the mission Viksit Bharat.

During the 25th Central Level Coordination Committee Programme in Hyderabad, Minister Chouhan announced initiatives including the Individual Enterprise Loan System and the JanSamarth Portal, facilitating credit access for Self-Help Group members. He also unveiled a UPI Credit Line and a digital module to enhance women's proficiency in banking and digital transactions.

The minister underscored the goal of self-reliance in foodgrains as part of a developed India vision, aiming to fill the national granaries abundantly. Chouhan also inaugurated new buildings for the ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, reinforcing the government's commitment to agricultural advancement and rural empowerment.