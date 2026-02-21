Tribute to Vungzagin Valte: A Leader's Unwavering Commitment to Manipur
BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte passed away in Gurugram, evoking profound sadness across Manipur. Renowned for his dedication to public service, Valte's efforts uplifted communities and strengthened local infrastructure. His demise leaves a significant void in the state's political landscape, with heartfelt condolences extended to his family and supporters.
Manipur's political landscape suffered a significant loss with the passing of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram. Known as a dedicated public representative, Valte was esteemed for his tireless service and commitment to the welfare of the people of Manipur.
Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed profound sadness at Valte's demise, emphasizing his contributions to the state's progress and development. Valte, who sustained injuries in a 2023 mob attack, devoted his life to serving the people, particularly from the Zomi tribal community, and became a revered figure in Manipur politics.
Valte was first elected to the assembly in 2012, transitioning from a Congress platform to a BJP ticket, where he served as a minister. His unwavering efforts to enhance infrastructure and community welfare earned him widespread respect and affection. His passing leaves a deep void, as extended condolences are shared with his family and supporters.
