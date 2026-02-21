Tribute to Vungzagin Valte: A Leader's Unwavering Commitment to Manipur

Manipur's political landscape suffered a significant loss with the passing of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who died at a private hospital in Gurugram. Known as a dedicated public representative, Valte was esteemed for his tireless service and commitment to the welfare of the people of Manipur.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh expressed profound sadness at Valte's demise, emphasizing his contributions to the state's progress and development. Valte, who sustained injuries in a 2023 mob attack, devoted his life to serving the people, particularly from the Zomi tribal community, and became a revered figure in Manipur politics.

Valte was first elected to the assembly in 2012, transitioning from a Congress platform to a BJP ticket, where he served as a minister. His unwavering efforts to enhance infrastructure and community welfare earned him widespread respect and affection. His passing leaves a deep void, as extended condolences are shared with his family and supporters.

