Amidst Protests, AAP Accuses BJP of Anti-Punjab Bias

AAP leaders, including key MLAs, protested against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's visit to Amritsar, opposing the BJP's alleged anti-Punjab stance. The demonstration highlighted grievances over withheld funds and misleading rhetoric. The protest aimed to convey that Punjabis are aware of the BJP's perceived anti-Punjab actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:23 IST
Protests erupted in Amritsar on Saturday as AAP leaders, including several MLAs, voiced opposition to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's visit. The demonstration, which featured black flags and bands, targeted what AAP described as the BJP's ongoing anti-Punjab stance.

Gathering outside the venue of the 'Punjab Bachao' rally, AAP representatives, including MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly withholding funds crucial for Punjab's rural development, health, and education. They accused the BJP of misleading the public through political visits.

AAP leader Neel Garg reminded the Haryana CM of his responsibilities and cited reports claiming better law and order in Punjab compared to Haryana. Garg emphasized that Punjab ranks second in the country for law enforcement effectiveness, implying a stronger record than Haryana.

