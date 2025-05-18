Cracking Down on Chaos: Aurobindo Marg's Parking Cleanup Operation

In a determined effort to combat rampant encroachment and illegal parking, the Delhi Traffic Police executed a significant drive on Aurobindo Marg. This critical north-south artery, linking South Delhi to Gurugram, faced persistent traffic disruptions due to improper parking and encroachments.

The operation saw a total of 761 vehicles challaned, while 10 were towed away. Additionally, 85 encroaching items, including vendor stalls and goods, were seized by civic authorities. The drive was meticulously coordinated with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and the local police, ensuring thorough enforcement.

The initiative led to a marked improvement in traffic conditions and was welcomed by residents and commuters. Authorities have pledged to continue such drives to maintain clear roads and pedestrian pathways, emphasizing the use of photographic evidence to verify cleared encroachments.

