Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh GCC Policy 2024 Aims to Boost Technology Hubs and Attract Investments

The Uttar Pradesh government's GCC Policy 2024 targets Fortune 500 companies, aiming to transform cities into tech hubs. It plans over 200,000 jobs in five years, bolstering the state's economy. Special incentives include subsidies and rebates, fostering investment and innovation to create a trillion-dollar economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh GCC Policy 2024 Aims to Boost Technology Hubs and Attract Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled its Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy 2024, aiming to attract Fortune 500 companies and significantly enhance foreign direct investments. The state plans to transform Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi into major technology and digital service hubs.

The policy sets an ambitious target of generating over 200,000 high-salary jobs within the next five years, reflecting the state government's commitment to economic growth and youth employment opportunities. Special incentives are in place to entice top global corporations, reinforcing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy.

The policy delineates criteria for establishing Level-1 and advanced GCCs, including substantial investment requirements and employment parameters. It extends lucrative subsidies and exemptions, such as land cost subsidies and stamp duty waivers, designed to lower costs and stimulate investment into Uttar Pradesh. The initiative also prioritizes innovation with benefits for startups, making the state a burgeoning hub for technological advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025