Wall Street's Weak Start: Economic Growth Slows

Wall Street markets faced a challenging opening on Friday, impacted by new economic data showing a sharper than anticipated slowdown in U.S. economic growth for the last quarter of the year.

At the commencement of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 169.22 points, settling at 49,225.94, a dip of 0.34%.

Similarly, the S&P 500 decreased by 23.64 points to 6,838.25, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 128.79 points, closing at 22,553.94, amid rising inflation concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)