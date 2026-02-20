Wall Street's Weak Start: Economic Growth Slows
U.S. stock markets opened lower as fourth-quarter economic growth slowed more than expected, coupled with a rise in December's inflation rate. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite each demonstrated declines, reflecting investor concerns over economic conditions.
Wall Street markets faced a challenging opening on Friday, impacted by new economic data showing a sharper than anticipated slowdown in U.S. economic growth for the last quarter of the year.
At the commencement of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a decline of 169.22 points, settling at 49,225.94, a dip of 0.34%.
Similarly, the S&P 500 decreased by 23.64 points to 6,838.25, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 128.79 points, closing at 22,553.94, amid rising inflation concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
