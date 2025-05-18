India and Iran Strengthen Ties Through Chabahar Port and INSTC Collaboration

In a significant development, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Ahmadian engaged in discussions centered on regional dynamics and strategic projects.

The talks highlighted the pivotal roles of the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), with Doval commending Iran's constructive efforts in the region and affirming India's commitment to enhancing collaboration.

Recognizing the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Iran, Ahmadian reiterated the importance of swiftly implementing strategic initiatives to bolster regional peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)