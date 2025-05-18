Left Menu

India and Iran Strengthen Ties Through Chabahar Port and INSTC Collaboration

Ajit Doval and Ali Akbar Ahmadian discussed regional security, focusing on the Chabahar port project and INSTC. Doval highlighted Iran's constructive regional role and expressed India's intent to expand cooperation. Ahmadian reaffirmed the deep ties between the two nations, emphasizing the potential for political and economic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 23:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Ahmadian engaged in discussions centered on regional dynamics and strategic projects.

The talks highlighted the pivotal roles of the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), with Doval commending Iran's constructive efforts in the region and affirming India's commitment to enhancing collaboration.

Recognizing the deep-rooted historical ties between India and Iran, Ahmadian reiterated the importance of swiftly implementing strategic initiatives to bolster regional peace and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

