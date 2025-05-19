NJ Transit Rail Engineers Strike Ends With Wage Agreement

New Jersey Transit trains are set to resume service on Monday after a wage agreement was reached between the agency and striking rail engineers, as announced by the engineers' union on Sunday. The resolution brings an end to the three-day strike that impacted around 350,000 passengers statewide.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, representing 450 NJ Transit engineers, confirmed the wage deal, marking an improvement over the previously rejected proposal. The union members will vote on the agreement, which ended the first major NJ Transit strike in over 40 years.

Governor Phil Murphy is preparing to address the public in a scheduled news conference. The strike resulted from failed negotiations over wage demands, with both NJ Transit and the union previously blaming each other for the breakdown in talks.

