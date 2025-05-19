Left Menu

NJ Transit Rail Engineers Strike Ends With Wage Agreement

NJ Transit trains will resume operations on Monday following a deal struck with unionized rail engineers over wage increases, concluding a three-day strike. The strike left 350,000 passengers affected. An agreement was reached that improves upon previously rejected proposals. Governor Phil Murphy has scheduled a news conference regarding the resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 04:57 IST
NJ Transit Rail Engineers Strike Ends With Wage Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Jersey Transit trains are set to resume service on Monday after a wage agreement was reached between the agency and striking rail engineers, as announced by the engineers' union on Sunday. The resolution brings an end to the three-day strike that impacted around 350,000 passengers statewide.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, representing 450 NJ Transit engineers, confirmed the wage deal, marking an improvement over the previously rejected proposal. The union members will vote on the agreement, which ended the first major NJ Transit strike in over 40 years.

Governor Phil Murphy is preparing to address the public in a scheduled news conference. The strike resulted from failed negotiations over wage demands, with both NJ Transit and the union previously blaming each other for the breakdown in talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025