Fiery Escape: Miracle at Maharashtra Highway
A diesel tanker caught fire after colliding with a heavy vehicle in Maharashtra's Beed district. Despite the inferno, no casualties were reported. The incident, occurring on the Solapur-Dhule National Highway, saw quick response from fire services who managed to contain the blaze which had also ignited nearby trees.
A diesel tanker burst into flames following a collision with a heavy vehicle on a highway in Beed district, Maharashtra, on Friday evening. Police confirmed no casualties in the incident.
The conflagration began at 5:15 pm near Kolwadi on the Solapur-Dhule National Highway after the tanker struck another vehicle. Despite the rapid escalation of the fire due to the large quantity of diesel, all individuals involved emerged unharmed, according to Beed police officials.
The blaze was intense enough to ignite nearby trees, generating thick plumes of smoke. Swift action by rural police and Fire Brigade personnel was crucial in bringing the situation under control, effectively preventing further damage.
