Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha experiences a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping to a seasonal low of 3.1 degrees Celsius. The extreme cold affects normal life across various districts. The IMD predicts no significant change in night temperatures and shallow fog in several districts in the coming days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An intense cold wave has enveloped several parts of Odisha, with G Udayagiri recording the season's lowest temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Life has been severely disrupted as temperatures have plummeted below 10 degrees Celsius in at least 15 locations across 11 out of the 30 districts in the state, officials reported.

The IMD forecasts no significant changes in night temperatures for the next 6-7 days, with shallow to moderate fog expected in Sundergarh, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi. Cold conditions have been intense enough to form a thin layer of ice on tree leaves and cause fish fatalities in water bodies.

