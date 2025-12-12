Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

An intense cold wave has enveloped several parts of Odisha, with G Udayagiri recording the season's lowest temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Life has been severely disrupted as temperatures have plummeted below 10 degrees Celsius in at least 15 locations across 11 out of the 30 districts in the state, officials reported.

The IMD forecasts no significant changes in night temperatures for the next 6-7 days, with shallow to moderate fog expected in Sundergarh, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi. Cold conditions have been intense enough to form a thin layer of ice on tree leaves and cause fish fatalities in water bodies.