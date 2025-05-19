NJ Transit Strike Ends: Trains to Resume Amid Wage Deal
NJ Transit trains will resume services Tuesday following a tentative wage deal with striking rail engineers, ending a three-day strike that disrupted commutes for thousands. The agreement requires union approval. Commuters faced increased bus services or remote work during negotiations focused on competitive pay demands.
New Jersey Transit trains are set to resume operations on Tuesday after rail engineers, represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, reached a tentative wage deal with the agency on Sunday. This ends a three-day strike that forced thousands of commuters to seek alternate transport solutions.
Initially, the engineers offered to return on Monday, but NJ Transit clarified that services would restart Tuesday to allow time for infrastructure checks. In the interim, the agency increased bus services and chartered buses for commuters, though officials urged remote work due to limited capacity.
The agreement awaits union approval, following a previous proposal rejection. Governor Phil Murphy praised the deal as beneficial for workers, taxpayers, and commuters. The dispute centered on wage alignment with other regional systems, with each side previously blaming the other for negotiation breakdowns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Roadways Suspends Bus Service Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Air traffic controllers for New Jersey's Newark airport lost radar again for 90 seconds Friday, reports AP, quoting the FAA.
New Jersey Transit Rail Strike: A Halt in Motion
New Jersey Transit Faces Unprecedented Strike: Commuters Brace for Impact
New Jersey Commuters Face Chaos as NJ Transit Engineers Strike