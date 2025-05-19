NJ Transit Strike Ends: Trains to Resume Amid Wage Deal

New Jersey Transit trains are set to resume operations on Tuesday after rail engineers, represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, reached a tentative wage deal with the agency on Sunday. This ends a three-day strike that forced thousands of commuters to seek alternate transport solutions.

Initially, the engineers offered to return on Monday, but NJ Transit clarified that services would restart Tuesday to allow time for infrastructure checks. In the interim, the agency increased bus services and chartered buses for commuters, though officials urged remote work due to limited capacity.

The agreement awaits union approval, following a previous proposal rejection. Governor Phil Murphy praised the deal as beneficial for workers, taxpayers, and commuters. The dispute centered on wage alignment with other regional systems, with each side previously blaming the other for negotiation breakdowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)