Iran announced on Monday that it remains in communication with the U.S. as President Donald Trump continues to assess responses to a brutal crackdown on national protests. These demonstrations are among the harshest challenges to the clerical regime since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

President Trump stated on Sunday that meetings with Iranian officials could occur, while also applying pressure on Iranian leadership with potential military action due to violent protests. U.S.-based rights group HRANA confirmed 572 fatalities, including 503 protesters, and an extensive number of arrests since the protests began on December 28.

The Iranian government attributed the bloodshed to U.S. interference and accused U.S.-backed terrorists, while detaining alleged 'terrorist' groups. Iran blames economic hardships and external meddling, despite criticisms from global diplomats about its handling of the unrest. Parliament speaker Qalibaf underscored Iran's stance against perceived aggressions from the U.S. and Israel.

