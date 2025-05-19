Left Menu

Signoria Creation Reports Strong Growth Amidst Women's Apparel Market

Signoria Creation Limited, a key player in the women's apparel sector, reported notable growth in FY25, with revenue increasing by 39.1% and net profit by 25.32%. Despite slight H2 profit dip, the brand remains focused on innovation and market expansion to meet evolving customer demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:02 IST
Signoria's FY25 Revenue Grew by Substantial 39 Per cent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Signoria Creation Limited, a prominent entity in the women's apparel industry, has released its audited financial results for H2 FY25 and FY25, declaring significant advancements in various financial metrics.

For the second half of FY25, the company achieved a total income of Rs1,718.70 Lakhs, marking a year-on-year growth of 31.81%. It reported an EBITDA of Rs331.38 Lakhs, a rise of 15.46%, though net profit saw a slight decline of 1.83% to Rs173.09 Lakhs.

Over the entire fiscal year, Signoria posted robust figures with a total income of Rs2,722.02 Lakhs, a 39.10% increase from the previous year, and an EBITDA of Rs529.33 Lakhs, growing by 31.02%. The net profit surged by 25.32% to Rs301.84 Lakhs. Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Vasudev Agarwal attributed these results to the company's persistent focus on quality and innovation.

Looking forward, Signoria plans to continue expanding its product line and market presence, with ongoing investments in design and technology aimed at meeting the changing demands of consumers and driving long-term company growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

