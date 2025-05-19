Left Menu

Paris-Orly Flight Disruptions: Delays Continue Amid Technical Breakdown

Paris-Orly airport in France is facing flight cancellations and delays following a breakdown in air traffic control systems. The situation is improving, but flights are still reduced. The cause of the disruption remains unknown. Paris-Orly serves both domestic and international flights, handling millions of passengers each year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Paris-Orly airport continues to grapple with the fallout from a significant air traffic control systems breakdown, which caused major disruptions to flights. The French civil aviation authority, DGAC, reported ongoing cancellations and delays as of Monday.

Improvement is underway, according to DGAC, with airlines now required to reduce flights by 15 percent, a decrease from Sunday's 40 percent cut. Despite these measures, passengers should expect further delays.

The cause of the technical breakdown has not been disclosed yet. Paris-Orly airport facilitates flights to numerous destinations, including Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the United States, and handled over 33 million passengers last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

