Paris-Orly Flight Disruptions: Delays Continue Amid Technical Breakdown

Paris-Orly airport continues to grapple with the fallout from a significant air traffic control systems breakdown, which caused major disruptions to flights. The French civil aviation authority, DGAC, reported ongoing cancellations and delays as of Monday.

Improvement is underway, according to DGAC, with airlines now required to reduce flights by 15 percent, a decrease from Sunday's 40 percent cut. Despite these measures, passengers should expect further delays.

The cause of the technical breakdown has not been disclosed yet. Paris-Orly airport facilitates flights to numerous destinations, including Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the United States, and handled over 33 million passengers last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)