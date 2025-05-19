Honda Unveils Long-Awaited Rebel 500 in India: Exclusive Cruiser with Modern Flair

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unleashed its much-anticipated Rebel 500 to the Indian market, unveiling the motorcycle at a competitive price of Rs. 5.12 lakh ex-showroom in Gurugram, Haryana. Bookings have commenced at select BigWing Topline dealerships, with availability confined to Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, ahead of its delivery in June 2025.

Incorporating timeless design elements with cutting-edge engineering, the Rebel 500 promises a unique riding experience for Indian motorbike enthusiasts. The bike is powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel-twin engine that delivers 34kW at 8,500 RPM and 43.3 Nm torque at 6,000 RPM, featuring a six-speed gearbox for seamless transitions on highways and city streets.

Honda describes the Rebel 500 as a retro cruiser with modern accents, including an all-LED lighting system and a distinct round headlight. With security supported by a dual-channel ABS and braking provided by 296mm front discs and 240mm rear discs, the bike ensures safe travels. An inverted LCD display and advanced suspension systems assure riders of both comfort and style.

