Left Menu

Praveg Limited Unveils Eco-Luxury Resort in Daman's Scenic Islands

Praveg Limited has launched Praveg Resort Kachigam, an eco-luxury resort on four scenic islands in Daman, designed for leisure, weddings, and corporate events. The resort offers 50 luxury cottages among lush greenery, emphasizing sustainability and elegance. It further expands Praveg's hospitality portfolio to 17 properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:03 IST
Praveg Limited Unveils Eco-Luxury Resort in Daman's Scenic Islands
Praveg Launches Praveg Resort Kachigam - A Premier Island Retreat in Daman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Praveg Limited has proudly opened the doors to its latest venture, Praveg Resort Kachigam, a stunning eco-luxury retreat situated across four scenic islands in Kachigam, Daman. The resort promises a harmonious blend of nature, celebration, and comfort, appealing to leisure travelers, wedding parties, and corporate gatherings.

Set amidst a tranquil lake and surrounded by lush landscapes, the resort spans an impressive 89,500 square meters. It comprises 50 elegantly designed, sustainable luxury cottages and state-of-the-art amenities, addressing a wide array of guest preferences—from leisurely relaxation to vibrant festivities.

Drawing attention to its destination wedding capabilities, the resort features a lavish open lawn, a scenic amphitheater, and a custom-built wedding stage with a capacity for 150 to 200 guests. Praveg Limited aims to redefine the luxury travel scene, offering an immersive experience that dovetails with nature and elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025