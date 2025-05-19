Praveg Limited Unveils Eco-Luxury Resort in Daman's Scenic Islands

Praveg Limited has proudly opened the doors to its latest venture, Praveg Resort Kachigam, a stunning eco-luxury retreat situated across four scenic islands in Kachigam, Daman. The resort promises a harmonious blend of nature, celebration, and comfort, appealing to leisure travelers, wedding parties, and corporate gatherings.

Set amidst a tranquil lake and surrounded by lush landscapes, the resort spans an impressive 89,500 square meters. It comprises 50 elegantly designed, sustainable luxury cottages and state-of-the-art amenities, addressing a wide array of guest preferences—from leisurely relaxation to vibrant festivities.

Drawing attention to its destination wedding capabilities, the resort features a lavish open lawn, a scenic amphitheater, and a custom-built wedding stage with a capacity for 150 to 200 guests. Praveg Limited aims to redefine the luxury travel scene, offering an immersive experience that dovetails with nature and elegance.

