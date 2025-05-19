Praveg Limited Unveils Eco-Luxury Resort in Daman's Scenic Islands
Praveg Limited has launched Praveg Resort Kachigam, an eco-luxury resort on four scenic islands in Daman, designed for leisure, weddings, and corporate events. The resort offers 50 luxury cottages among lush greenery, emphasizing sustainability and elegance. It further expands Praveg's hospitality portfolio to 17 properties.
Praveg Limited has proudly opened the doors to its latest venture, Praveg Resort Kachigam, a stunning eco-luxury retreat situated across four scenic islands in Kachigam, Daman. The resort promises a harmonious blend of nature, celebration, and comfort, appealing to leisure travelers, wedding parties, and corporate gatherings.
Set amidst a tranquil lake and surrounded by lush landscapes, the resort spans an impressive 89,500 square meters. It comprises 50 elegantly designed, sustainable luxury cottages and state-of-the-art amenities, addressing a wide array of guest preferences—from leisurely relaxation to vibrant festivities.
Drawing attention to its destination wedding capabilities, the resort features a lavish open lawn, a scenic amphitheater, and a custom-built wedding stage with a capacity for 150 to 200 guests. Praveg Limited aims to redefine the luxury travel scene, offering an immersive experience that dovetails with nature and elegance.
