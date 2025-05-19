Economic Jitters: Trump's Tariffs Shake Up European Growth Forecasts

Europe's economic landscape is bracing for a slowdown as President Donald Trump's tariff maneuvers continue to stir uncertainty. The European Union's spring forecast has adjusted expectations for growth, down to 0.9% from 1.3% for the year, signaling caution across the continent.

In Germany, stagnation looms large, driven by the fallout from costly energy imports and competitive pressures from China. The concerns highlight an urgency for infrastructure reform, as well as the geopolitical tensions following the Ukraine conflict.

Despite obstacles, European Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis notes the resilience of the economy, supported by robust employment figures. However, the looming threat of tariffs keeps markets on edge, waiting to see how negotiations with Washington will unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)