Left Menu

Economic Jitters: Trump's Tariffs Shake Up European Growth Forecasts

US President Donald Trump's tariff policies have led to reduced growth forecasts for the Eurozone, with significant impacts on Germany. Challenges include higher energy costs and competitive pressures. Uncertainty remains about tariff negotiations, although the European jobs market remains stable with falling unemployment predicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:11 IST
Economic Jitters: Trump's Tariffs Shake Up European Growth Forecasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Europe's economic landscape is bracing for a slowdown as President Donald Trump's tariff maneuvers continue to stir uncertainty. The European Union's spring forecast has adjusted expectations for growth, down to 0.9% from 1.3% for the year, signaling caution across the continent.

In Germany, stagnation looms large, driven by the fallout from costly energy imports and competitive pressures from China. The concerns highlight an urgency for infrastructure reform, as well as the geopolitical tensions following the Ukraine conflict.

Despite obstacles, European Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis notes the resilience of the economy, supported by robust employment figures. However, the looming threat of tariffs keeps markets on edge, waiting to see how negotiations with Washington will unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025