JPMorgan Chase Braces for Higher Credit Card Debt Losses

JPMorgan Chase announced on Monday an increase in its forecasted net charge-off rate for credit card services, anticipating it to be between 3.6% and 3.9% for 2026. This projection exceeds the 3.6% expected for 2025, signaling caution amid economic uncertainties.

Corporate caution is evident, as JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently suggested that a recession could still be a possibility. Economic challenges, including U.S. tariffs and slowing growth, present significant concerns for the banking giant.

During its investor day, all eyes will be on how JPMorgan plans to navigate these economic hurdles. Despite uncertainties, the bank maintains its 2025 projections for spending and net interest income, demonstrating a stable outlook in certain areas.

