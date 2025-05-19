Left Menu

ZEE Entertainment Unveils Bold Rebranding as 'Z' at ZEE Cine Awards 2025

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has rebranded to 'Z', marking a strategic shift for growth. Unveiled by CEO Punit Goenka at the ZEE Cine Awards 2025, the rebrand emphasizes technology, consumer focus, and high-quality content, aiming to transform 'Z' into a content and technology powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:12 IST
Zee unveils its new brand image 'Z' (Image: Zee. Image Credit: ANI
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., now simply known as 'Z', has announced a significant rebranding initiative. This move was showcased during the high-profile ZEE Cine Awards 2025, where CEO Punit Goenka unveiled the company's new identity amid a gathering of industry elites.

ZEE's rebranding to 'Z' is a central part of its strategy to elevate its market presence. Set to take full effect on June 8, 2025, across all channels, the company aims to enhance its content and technology capabilities to improve consumer experiences worldwide. CEO Punit Goenka highlighted the futuristic and agile nature of the new brand universe, emphasizing a focus on emerging opportunities and technology adoption.

'Z' promises to deliver extraordinary entertainment experiences, reinforcing a consumer-centric approach with the message 'Yours Truly, Z'. The latest branding intends to solidify the company's reputation as a leading content provider, seamlessly integrating technology into all aspects of operations, from content creation to distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

