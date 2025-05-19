NJ Transit Strike Averted: Engineers Reach Tentative Deal

New Jersey Transit's train engineers agreed on a tentative deal Sunday to conclude their three-day strike, restoring services for 100,000 daily commuters. The halt had disrupted routes including those to Newark airport and New York City, marking the first state transit strike in over four decades.

Engineers will return to work Tuesday, after negotiations resolved a key issue regarding wage hikes without causing a fiscal burden to the transit agency. Initially, the union planned for a Monday start, but NJ Transit advised a Tuesday return to ensure necessary infrastructure preparations.

The agreement awaits ratification from the union's national body and approval from NJ Transit's board. Gov. Phil Murphy lauded the outcome as fair for both employees and commuters. Temporary bus services continued Monday while urging remote work options if feasible.

