Left Menu

NJ Transit Strike Averted: Engineers Reach Tentative Deal

New Jersey Transit's train engineers and management reached a tentative agreement to end a three-day strike affecting 100,000 daily riders. The deal focuses on wage increases without financial strain on the agency. Services resume Tuesday, pending union and board ratification. Commuters are advised to expect adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newark | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:26 IST
NJ Transit Strike Averted: Engineers Reach Tentative Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

New Jersey Transit's train engineers agreed on a tentative deal Sunday to conclude their three-day strike, restoring services for 100,000 daily commuters. The halt had disrupted routes including those to Newark airport and New York City, marking the first state transit strike in over four decades.

Engineers will return to work Tuesday, after negotiations resolved a key issue regarding wage hikes without causing a fiscal burden to the transit agency. Initially, the union planned for a Monday start, but NJ Transit advised a Tuesday return to ensure necessary infrastructure preparations.

The agreement awaits ratification from the union's national body and approval from NJ Transit's board. Gov. Phil Murphy lauded the outcome as fair for both employees and commuters. Temporary bus services continued Monday while urging remote work options if feasible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025