LandLens: Revolutionizing Property Verification in Tamil Nadu

LandLens, a Chennai-based proptech platform, aims to help property buyers and investors by identifying hidden risks before purchase. By integrating various property intelligence layers, LandLens simplifies due diligence. This tool becomes crucial amidst rising legal and environmental compliance concerns in Tamil Nadu's expanding urban landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new proptech platform named LandLens, developed by Verified. RealEstate, is transforming property transactions in Tamil Nadu by offering comprehensive risk assessment before purchase. This innovation consolidates diverse property data—from land records to environmental indicators—into a streamlined verification system designed to enhance buyer confidence.

LandLens addresses a vital need as Chennai's real estate market faces increased scrutiny over land classification and compliance. By providing early verification, the platform helps prevent disputes arising from temple land claims, coastal regulations, and environmental issues, ensuring both individual buyers and large developers avoid potential legal challenges.

The platform offers various insights, from ownership references and zoning information to flood risks and historical land-use imagery. Backed by extensive property analysis, LandLens supports safer property decisions, appealing to homebuyers, NRIs, developers, and lenders who require comprehensive compliance visibility.

