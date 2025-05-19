Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure Surges Ahead with Impressive FY25 Performance

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd reported a 14% increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 214.7 crore for the March quarter FY25. This growth was propelled by an uptick in revenue from operations. The company's overall revenue rose to Rs 2,149.2 crore, with key increases in toll revenue driving strong second-half growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:42 IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has announced a significant 14% boost in net profit, totaling Rs 214.7 crore for the March quarter of FY25. This uptick was primarily due to increased revenue from operations, which reached Rs 2,149.2 crore, compared to the previous year's figures.

The company's annual net profit for FY25 showed an extraordinary surge to Rs 6,480.6 crore, driven in part by an impressive 23% year-on-year rise in toll revenue, hitting Rs 6,360 crore. This growth rate far surpasses the national average of 12.5% despite earlier impacts from general elections.

With two new TOT projects exceeding expectations and additional government support for PPP projects, IRB continues to solidify its status as a leading infrastructure developer. The firm, recognized as India's foremost private toll roads and highways infrastructure player, maintains a robust asset base over Rs 80,000 crore, spanning 12 states.

